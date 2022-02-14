Production Begins on Australian Comedy Colin from Accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian streaming service BINGE, Screen Australia and Screen NSW have begun production on the new romantic comedy Colin from Accounts.

Created, written by and starring Patrick Brammall (No Activity, A Moody Christmas) and Harriet Dyer (Wakefield, The Invisible Man), Colin from Accounts centers on two people who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

The series, commissioned for the Foxtel Group, is being produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios, with Rob Gibson and Ian Collie producing for Easy Tiger (Jack Irish, Rake, Doctor Doctor, Saving Mr. Banks). Directors are Trent O’Donnell (No Activity, The Letdown), Matt Moore (The Great, Diary of an Uber Driver) and Madeleine Dyer. Executive Producers are Brammall, Harriet Dyer, O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Brian Walsh.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the series outside of Australia and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to announce that we’re going into production on this Australian original series, following the successful debut of our first original romantic drama, LOVE ME,” said Hurbert-Burns, executive director of BINGE. “Colin from Accounts is a comedy-packed script and a unique romantic story that is grounded by very relatable characters that we hope Australians will love.”

Gibson and Collie commented, “Dyer, Brammall, rom-com, cute dog: What’s not to love? It’s a delight to be working on this hilarious and big-hearted show with Harriet, Patrick, Trent, Matt and Maddy, which is a ridiculous amount of talent all in one place. We’re very grateful to our partners at BINGE and CBS Studios, who immediately saw the appeal of Colin from Accounts for their audiences in Australia and around the world, and also, of course, to Screen Australia and Screen NSW for their wonderful support.”

Screen Australia’s CEO, Graeme Mason, said, “We’re thrilled to support creators Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, whose careers have been exploding overseas, as they join forces on this relatable and charming home-grown comedy. Teaming up with the talented producers at Easy Tiger, Colin from Accounts will undoubtedly delight and resonate with viewers on BINGE.”

“Colin from Accounts is a BINGE original series that aligns the production know-how of Easy Tiger with the creative team of Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer and Trent O’Donnell for an exciting rom-com series set in Sydney,” added Grainne Brunsdon, head of Screen NSW. “I know this 100-percent NSW-made production will deliver laughs for audiences at home and abroad.”