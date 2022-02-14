BBC Studios Ups Rebecca Glashow to Head of Distribution

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Jamie Stalcup 19 hours ago Top Stories


BBC Studios has promoted Rebecca Glashow, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, to chief executive officer of global distribution, effective March 1.

Glashow will lead BBC Studios’ global distribution strategy (excluding the U.K. and Ireland), encompassing content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, co-productions and licensing. She will also be a member of BBC Studios’ executive committee.

Glashow originally joined BBC Studios in 2020 and has overseen the strategy and performance of the company’s distribution activities in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. During her time as president of BBC Studios Americas, she made new additions to the leadership team; launched BBC Select, BBC Podcasts and several FAST channels; and licensed nearly 7,000 hours of programming, including I May Destroy You, Small Axe and Bluey.











About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

