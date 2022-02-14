Tuesday, February 15, 2022
February Digital Editions Now Available

The February digital editions of World Screen, TV Kids and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Behind the scenes of The Tourist with Two Brothers Pictures’ Chris Aird. Plus, a video interview with Banijay’s Cris Abrego, a Q&A with UKTV’s Emma Ayech and a WorldScreenings spotlight on Gusto TV.

TV Kids
Star Gazing: Several leading content sales executives share their perspectives on what’s in store for the kids’ business in 2022. Plus, interviews with M6 Group’s Philippe Bony—recipient of the TV Kids Pioneer Award—Mattel Television’s Frederic Soulie, NBCUniversal Global Distribution’s Chloe Van den Berg and Kidoodle.TV’s Brenda Bisner, as well as a spotlight on Cyber Group Studios’ innovative edge.

TV Listings
Highlights from several companies, including links to trailers.











