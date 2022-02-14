WarnerMedia Appoints Executive Producer for Max Originals in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia International has tapped Nermin Eroğlu to serve as executive producer for HBO Max originals commissioned and produced in Turkey.

Eroğlu, who will work across development and production, will report to Mia Edde, executive director of Turkish content for WarnerMedia International, who is responsible for all Max originals commissioned and produced in Turkey for HBO Max. HBO Max is slated to launch in Turkey in 2022.

Antony Root, executive VP and head of original production at WarnerMedia, leads the pan-EMEA original programming team that commissions and produces Max originals.

Prior to joining HBO Max, Eroğlu was a producer at the production company Ay Yapim. She previously served as deputy general manager for drama at Kanal D.

Edde said: “Nermin brings a lot of experience when it comes to producing best-in-class programming. I am delighted she has joined the team. As we move forward developing a slate of Turkish content, Nermin will be a crucial point of contact for the creative community, enabling us to unearth stories that can succeed both locally and globally.”

Eroğlu added: “I am truly honored and excited to be joining HBO Max and to work with Mia Edde, developing a wide range of Turkish content on notable local subjects that can also resonate on an international level. I believe Turkey has a remarkable talent pool that has not yet reached its full creative potential. Together, we will ensure that Turkish writers, directors and producers can express their unique voices through compelling stories.”