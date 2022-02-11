AMC Networks Renews Six Originals

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the news from AMC Networks’ TCA Press Tour presentation, six original series have been renewed across its bouquet of streaming services, including shows from AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder.

For AMC+, the original hit Irish crime drama Kin is getting a second season. The Acorn TV original series Bloodlands and My Life is Murder are both renewed for seasons two and three, respectively, along with London Kills for seasons three and four.

Shudder, meanwhile, has ordered new seasons for two acclaimed anthologies, with a fourth season for Greg Nicotero’s Creepshow and a new installment in the Slasher franchise, titled Slasher: Ripper and starring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace).

Additionally, AMC revealed that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of its Emmy-nominated series Better Call Saul will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on April 18 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+. Premiering on AMC’s digital platforms this spring, Slippin’ Jimmy is a six-part animated series from the world of Better Call Saul that follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois.

Cooper’s Bar, led by Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn, is a six-episode digital series that follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly) and the unique group of L.A. natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. The series debuts on AMC’s digital platforms this spring. Better Call Saul’s Emmy Award-winning Employee Training Video series will also return this summer. The videos will feature cameos from Better Call Saul characters and be penned by Better Call Saul writer Ariel Levine.

At IFC, Documentary Now!—the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated original comedy series created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas—is making its return. Hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, the series is returning with six new episodes and is currently in production. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video, Documentary Now! season 53 is set to air on IFC and AMC+ in 2022.

AMC Networks’ BBC America will co-produce Mood, the first drama series from actor, writer and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky. Based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play (Superhoe) and produced by Bonafide Films for BBC Three, Mood follows Sasha Clayton (Lecky), a 25-year-old wannabe singer. The six-part series is told in part through the songs that Sasha creates and features an innovative original soundtrack performed by Lecky. The new drama series will premiere on BBC America in the U.S. and on AMC+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia this fall.

ALLBLK, AMC Networks’ streaming service for Black TV and film, revealed a new anthology series that will soon join its lineup. In the vein of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, Snap is a psychological thriller that intends to deal with difficult social and ethical topics, head-on, through a unique method of storytelling that disrupts conventional opinions. Co-created by Grammy-nominated singer Eric Benet and writer and director Devin Hampton, the anthology series will follow a perfectly imperfect God named “A.O.” who serves as the “moral compass” for the protagonist of each episode.

SundanceTV is doubling down on its True Crime Story franchise, producing new episodes of both series. It Couldn’t Happen Here, hosted by New York Times best-selling author Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead, Friday Night in with The Morgans) and Indefensible, hosted by Academy Award nominee Jena Friedman (Borat 2, The Daily Show), are producing new episodes that will premiere on SundanceTV and AMC+ in 2022.