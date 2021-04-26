OTT Revenues to Hit $210 Billion in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

OTT revenues across the globe will almost double from $106 billion last year to $210 billion in 2026, according to new projections from Digital TV Research.

In 2021 alone, the OTT landscape will add about $23 billion in revenues in the 138 countries covered in the report.

Five countries—the U.S., China, the U.K., Japan and Germany—will command about two-thirds of global OTT revenues by 2026, down from 71 percent in 2020. The U.S. will remain out front, with $88.3 billion in revenues in 2026, up from $56.2 billion in 2021. China will grow from $16.4 billion this year to $23.9 billion. The U.K. OTT market will expand from revenues of $6.9 billion in 2021 to $9.9 billion in 2026, just ahead of Japan, which will reach $9.2 billion from $5.4 billion. German OTT revenues are projected to hit $7.4 billion from $4.6 billion in 2021. Indian OTT revenues are set to more than triple to $6.7 billion.

“The U.S. will remain the dominant territory by some distance,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “Its share of global revenues will still be 42 percent by 2026. This market is far from mature.”

SVOD will have about a 60 percent share of OTT revenues, climbing from $59 billion last year to $126 billion. AVOD revenues will increase to $66 billion.