Filmzie Rolls Out More All3Media International Content

Kristin Brzoznowski


Filmzie is releasing new content from All3Media International, including MasterChef Junior US and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, on its AVOD streaming platform.

The new programming includes the reality cooking shows Culinary Genius USA, Worst Bakers in America, The F Word and the Gordon Ramsay documentary Shark Bait. The New Zealand shows The Almighty Johnsons and Westside and Australia’s Anzac Girls are also new additions to the catalog, alongside the supernatural dramas Ghost Hunter and Apparitions and bio-dramas Elizabeth 1 and The Real Mary Poppins.

