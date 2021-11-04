Nicely Entertainment & Pandora Persephone Films Sign Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment and Pandora Persephone Films have inked a co-production deal for the new holiday movie Christmas Spirit and a distribution deal for Adeline.

Starring John Schneider (Smallville, The Haves and The Have Nots, Dukes of Hazzard) and David Chockachi (Baywatch), Adeline is based on the true story of a small community that becomes the epicenter for miracles when a mysterious doctor brings a healing horse to town. Nicely Entertainment has acquired global distribution rights for the film from Pandora Persephone Films.

Christmas Spirit, starring James Robinson (Outlander, The Borgias, Babylon, Braveheart) and Ashley Newbrough (Privileged, Lifetime’s Christmas Love Letter), tells the story of an American archaeologist who is in Scotland over Christmas to find the ruins of an ancient shrine. With the help of a local distillery owner, reindeer and a mischievous ghost, she explores the highlands in search of the treasure. It will begin production in the Scottish Highlands on November 8.

Nicely Entertainment and Pandora Persephone Films, together with Christopher Harding’s 2111 Films are co-producers for Christmas Spirit, which is directed by Wendy Faraone (Disney’s Just Roll With It, Raven’s Home). It will be available for release in late 2022.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to build this new relationship with the recently established Pandora Persephone Films,” commented Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment and executive producer. “We were so impressed by the production quality of Adeline, along with its beautiful and inspirational true story, that our natural next step was to collaborate on Christmas Spirit! We look forward to working with the Pandora team, as well as Christopher Harding’s 2111 Films, on the production [this] month.”