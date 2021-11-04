Thursday, November 4, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Nicely Entertainment & Pandora Persephone Films Sign Deal

Nicely Entertainment & Pandora Persephone Films Sign Deal

Jamie Stalcup 14 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment and Pandora Persephone Films have inked a co-production deal for the new holiday movie Christmas Spirit and a distribution deal for Adeline.

Starring John Schneider (Smallville, The Haves and The Have Nots, Dukes of Hazzard) and David Chockachi (Baywatch), Adeline is based on the true story of a small community that becomes the epicenter for miracles when a mysterious doctor brings a healing horse to town. Nicely Entertainment has acquired global distribution rights for the film from Pandora Persephone Films.

Christmas Spirit, starring James Robinson (Outlander, The Borgias, Babylon, Braveheart) and Ashley Newbrough (Privileged, Lifetime’s Christmas Love Letter), tells the story of an American archaeologist who is in Scotland over Christmas to find the ruins of an ancient shrine. With the help of a local distillery owner, reindeer and a mischievous ghost, she explores the highlands in search of the treasure. It will begin production in the Scottish Highlands on November 8.

Nicely Entertainment and Pandora Persephone Films, together with Christopher Harding’s 2111 Films are co-producers for Christmas Spirit, which is directed by Wendy Faraone (Disney’s Just Roll With It, Raven’s Home). It will be available for release in late 2022.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to build this new relationship with the recently established Pandora Persephone Films,” commented Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment and executive producer. “We were so impressed by the production quality of Adeline, along with its beautiful and inspirational true story, that our natural next step was to collaborate on Christmas Spirit! We look forward to working with the Pandora team, as well as Christopher Harding’s 2111 Films, on the production [this] month.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

World Screen Rebrands Targeted Websites

Following its acquisition of TVKids.com earlier this year, World Screen is rebranding its targeted destinations for drama and factual as TVDrama.com and TVReal.com, respectively, as part of its long-term strategy to invest in its portfolio of market-leading digital assets.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.