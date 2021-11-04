FilmRise Picks Up Rights to Marvelous and the Black Hole

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the North American distribution rights to Marvelous and the Black Hole, starring Rhea Perlman (Cheers, Matilda) and Miya Cech (Are You Afraid of the Dark?).

Written and directed by Kate Tsang, the film sees a teenage delinquent befriend a surly magician who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional family with magic. FilmRise has exclusive theatrical, digital and broadcast distribution rights in the U.S. and Canada.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “The combination of releasing Kate Tsang’s directorial debut film featuring the terrific performance of 2021 Sundance Film Festival breakout star Miya Cech opposite the masterful comic timing of Rhea Perlman in a unique coming-of-age comedy was irresistible. This film is a stellar addition to our growing library of films by underrepresented filmmakers telling untold stories.”