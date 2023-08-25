NFB Taps Richard Cormier

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Cormier has been appointed as director general of programming, creation, distribution and marketing and head of programming for the National Film Board of Canada (NFB).

Starting this role on September 11, Cormier will be responsible for the NFB’s programming vision and objectives. He will oversee the implementation of that vision within production, distribution, marketing and business intelligence teams, providing creative leadership and ensuring that the NFB remains a nationally and internationally acclaimed institution.

Cormier has spent more than three decades in audiovisual production and post-production, content creation and as an innovator in the uses of technology for creative purposes, both in Canada and the U.S. He co-founded Buzz Image, the first postproduction studio in Canada to offer digital visual effects solutions. He also served as senior VP of Ascent Media, president of Ringside and led the global expansion of Moment Factory’s production services. In 2020, he joined MELS, where he created a virtual production division in addition to heading the company’s digital creative services.

Suzanne Guèvremont, government film commissioner and chairperson of the NFB, said: “In the context of an industry environment that’s both stimulating and constantly changing, Richard is coming to us at a key moment when the NFB, now more than ever, needs to reinvent itself while remaining relevant to its audiences. With his innate leadership abilities and 30 years of experience in the fields of production, emerging technologies, innovation and marketing, he will help inspire the momentum needed to allow the NFB’s creative and technology teams, as well as the filmmakers and artists who create with us, to excel and to engage with the public.”

Cormier commented: “I’m inspired by the NFB’s current leadership and excited to be a part of this great and unique institution. Working with the NFB’s teams and with filmmakers and artists across the country, I intend to continue the organization’s rich tradition of taking innovative, creative approaches while also pursuing engagement with younger and more diverse audiences who are connected to the world. As the industry continues to modernize, I want to contribute to our mandate and enhance it by offering perspectives that matter to the lives of Canadians.”