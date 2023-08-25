AVOD Growth to Outpace SVOD in LatAm

ADVERTISEMENT

The AVOD sector is expected to propel the gains in Latin America’s OTT landscape, Digital TV Research projects, even as SVOD remains the largest source of revenues through 2029.

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will increase by $7 billion between 2023 and 2029 to reach $17 billion. Of that growth, SVOD will contribute $2.8 billion, with AVOD at $3.5 billion. SVOD will remain the region’s largest OTT revenue source; contributing $10.1 billion by 2029.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “We expect that Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max will all start hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers in the short term—one for Spanish-speaking Latin America and another for Brazil. These four platforms will command more than half the region’s OTT revenues by 2029. We estimate that these four platforms will collectively generate $1.5 billion in AVOD revenues by 2029.”