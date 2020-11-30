New COO for Calinos

ADVERTISEMENT

Calinos Entertainment has appointed Robert Zara as the company’s new COO.

Zara first worked as a media director in Universal McCann Turkey and Universal McCann London (from 1992 to 2004), and later as the general manager at Universal McCann Istanbul (between 2005 to 2011). He also worked at Doğan TV as head of marketing across all media (between 2011 to 2018). Most recently, Zara, who served as a chief commercial officer at Demirören Media.

Fırat Gülgen, Calinos Entertainment’s founder and CEO, said: “We are very happy that Mr. Robert Zara has joined the Calinos family. All business operations of our media group companies will now be under his direction. I believe that he will continue his success in both advertising and publishing at Calinos. I wish him success.”

Zara added: “Having worked for different functions for both agency and broadcasters on local terms, working in Calinos Entertainment in worldwide functions will be an appealing challenge for me. Our aim, as always has been, is to take Calinos Entertainment to the next level in response to our clients’ changing needs.”