AMC Networks Hires Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

AMC Networks has named Aisha Thomas-Petit as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

In this newly created post, Thomas-Petit will build on the company’s current DEI foundation, partnering with senior leaders to advance the company’s DEI goals. She will play a key role in setting the strategy, direction and success measures to build, develop and retain a diverse and inclusive community of talent within the company’s workforce, as well as behind the camera and on-screen, helping to advance the company’s commitment to telling original stories that entertain with characters, stories and worlds that show a full spectrum of human experience.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks’ president and CEO. “Aisha’s successful track record and passion for integrating business strategy and diverse talent management to drive growth is a great fit for our company, particularly as we continue to shift our business to become more digitally focused. This role will bring a new level of focus integral to our evolution and we look forward to Aisha’s leadership and partnership as we continue to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in our workplace and in the stories we tell.”

“AMC Networks and its portfolio of respected entertainment brands has a long history of bringing audiences new stories that surprise and delight,” said Thomas-Petit. “I am proud to join the company’s leadership team and look forward to building on AMC Networks’ commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace and to being a home for authentic stories that resonate; stories created in an inclusive environment that reflect the rich diversity of our audiences.”