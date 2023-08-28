Netflix & Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers in Creative Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has entered into a creative partnership with Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers, Friday Filmworks’ digital content production arm.

Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the two companies will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series. The second season of Khakee will be the first series to come out of the deal.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, a cop-criminal chase set against the backdrop of Bihar, was one of India’s top ten TV shows for over five months and became one of the longest-trending shows on Netflix in India.

Pandey, filmmaker and founder of Friday Filmworks, said: “Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible, and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally. I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. This propels us to work harder!”

Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India, said, “Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences. With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I’m looking forward to seeing what future fan favorites we can create together. The second season of Khakee is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there’s much more excitement to come.”