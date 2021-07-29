NBCUniversal Delivers Strong Q2 Gains

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-quarter revenues at NBCUniversal were up by 39.2 percent to $7.9 billion, with parent company Comcast Corporation seeing total revenues rise by 20.4 percent to $28.5 billion.

At NBCUniversal, the media segment saw revenues increase by 25.7 percent to $5.1 billion, a 32.8 percent increase in advertising revenues, a 19 percent increase in distribution revenue and a 31.1 percent rise in other revenues, led by the company’s digital assets. Studios were up 8.4 percent to $2.2 billion, driven by improved theatrical revenues. The theme park segment delivered revenues of $1.1 billion.

Sky’s revenues rose to $5.2 billion, a 14.9 percent increase on a constant currency basis, with direct-to-consumer revenues of $4.2 billion, up 7.7 percent; ad revenues of $643 million, a 78.8 percent gain; and content revenues of $355 million, up 36.1 percent. Sky ended Q2 with 23.2 billion customers.

At Comcast’s cable segment, revenues were up 10.9 percent to $16 billion, driven by increases in broadband, advertising,

wireless, business services, video and other revenue. Total customer relationships increased by 294,000 to 33.8 million, led by broadband, as the company shed 399,000 video customers in the period and 108,000 voice customers.

Net profit at Comcast rose by 25.1 percent in the quarter to $3.7 billion.