Nadav Palti to Deliver MIP Cancun Keynote

Dori Media Group’s Nadav Palti and Joshua Mintz are set to deliver a joint keynote at MIP Cancun, taking place November 14 to 17.

Palti, Dori Media Group’s CEO and president, will be joined on stage by Mintz, chief content officer, to open the market’s second full day at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, at the Moon Palace Hotel in Cancun, Mexico.

The pair will outline the company’s diverse global content and distribution strategies, opportunities for co-production partnerships and give exclusive previews from their upcoming slate.

“Dori Media are global in their perspective, productions and partnerships,” said MIP Cancun’s director, Maria Perez-Bellière. “With a strong presence within LatAm, as part of an eclectic international slate they epitomize MIP Cancun’s global/local axis. We look forward to hearing Nadav and Joshua’s insights and seeing previews from their incredibly productive year.”

Palti added, “I am honored to return to MIP Cancun as a keynote speaker and share the stage with Joshua Mintz for a conversation about Dori Media, our content and worldwide productions—specifically in LatAm.”