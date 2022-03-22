MIPTV Spotlight: FilmRise

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise’s slate includes Dr. G: Most Shocking Cases, featuring medical examiner Dr. Jan Garavaglia as she provides explanations and theories for mysterious cases of death.

Also in the catalog, the iconic Japanese culinary competition series Iron Chef sees guest chefs face off against an “iron chef” in a competition centered on one secret ingredient.

The new game-streaming series PrestonPlayz sees YouTuber Preston Blaine Arsement tackle video-game challenges and fight battles in Minecraft.

“FilmRise is committed to innovation,” says Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of sales. “We continue to lead the industry in expanding FAST and AVOD globally by leveraging our expertise in identifying, securing and distributing to the international marketplace high-performing content for our partners.”

“Our proprietary research and data show that all of these programs have proven universal international appeal,” Wohl adds.