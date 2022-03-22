Quoc Dang Tran Ties Up with Universal International Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Call My Agent writer Quoc Dang Tran has signed a first-look deal with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Under the partnership, Dang Tran will develop and produce English- and French-language television projects with Universal International Studios for the global market. French-language series will be co-produced with the writer’s recently created label, Daïmôn Films.

Dang Tran served as a writer on Call My Agent, which has become one of France’s most successful series and a global hit on Netflix. In 2018, he created Nox, a limited series for Canal+. He then went on to write the hit Netflix series Marianne, which debuted in 2019. His upcoming series Parallèles is set to debut on Disney+ on March 23, following a world premiere at Series Mania.

“Quoc is an incredible storyteller and producer who works across all genres and elevates everything he touches,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios. “We are honored he chose UIS as a creative home and are excited to collaborate and help bring his exquisite visions to life.”

“It’s an absolute privilege to join Universal International Studios, a studio that’s dedicated to telling bold and compelling stories,” said Dang Tran. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have a creative home at a place where creators’ originality and distinctive vision of the world are truly fostered.”