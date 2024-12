ADVERTISEMENT

Universal International Studios has promoted Rob Howard to executive VP and Kelsey Balance to executive VP of global scripted series.

Howard, previously chief financial officer and executive VP, will expand his oversight beyond finance to the overall operational strategies and Universal International Studios’ production companies to support the studio’s international ambitions.

In her new role, Balance will lead the studio’s global scripted series team, building on its track record of creating premium scripted content with global appeal and developing series with emerging and diverse voices.

“Rob’s deep understanding of the global market, paired with his operational acumen, is invaluable, and Kelsey’s creative vision and global development insight is unparalleled,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios and UCP. “With Rob and Kelsey stepping into expanded leadership roles, we are well positioned to strengthen our international ambitions and further support our co-production partners’ goals.”

“Under Beatrice’s leadership, Universal International Studios has been building an incredible slate,” Howard commented. “We currently produce over 30 series across 16 platforms, and, best of all, we have the right people and partners in place to continue driving the international marketplace with the backing of Universal Studio Group.”

“In the last six years at Universal International Studios, we’ve worked with remarkable partners to bring outstanding series to global audiences,” Balance said. “With Beatrice and Rob’s support, we’re going to continue to partner with global storytellers to create bold and distinctive shows with universal resonance.”