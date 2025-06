ADVERTISEMENT

TCLtv+, a free streaming service available on TCL smart TVs in North America, has added four FAST channels from Stingray to its lineup.

Stingray Smooth Jazz, Stingray Hip-Hop/R&B, Stingray Nothin’ But 90s and Stingray Cozy Café join a slate of some 350 channels on the platform.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TCLtv+ to bring these new channels to their rapidly expanding streaming service,” said David Purdy, chief revenue officer of Stingray. “TCLtv+ is committed to providing a cutting-edge viewing experience with a dynamic library of streaming channels, and we are proud to enhance their music offering with these distinct Stingray experiences.”