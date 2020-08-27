MIPCOM Reports 600-Plus Buyers Already Confirmed

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 600 buyers from around the world have already confirmed their participation in MIPCOM 2020, according to Reed MIDEM, which announced the move to a hybrid in-person and online market model at the end of July.

This includes more than 100 buyers for MIPCOM Rendezvous in Cannes from October 12 to 14.

All buyers are invited to MIPCOM at no charge, and Reed MIDEM is individually inviting and curating top buyers “to ensure a robust 2020 sales and acquisitions market both in Cannes and through online participation,” organizers said.

Buyers attending the physical Rendezvous Cannes, and those accessing the market via Online+, can take part in Global Upfronts, providing a fresh look at the most anticipated new programming; market screenings, featuring international premieres of finished content; Canneseries, the third edition of the Cannes International TV Festival with world premieres of the most anticipated new drama series; market intelligence, with analysis and insights about the global business, social and tech trends; and Future Talks, boasting creative leaders such as Ted Sarandos, Tyler Perry, Jeremy Darroch and Alex Amancio (Assassin’s Creed). They can also access the MIPJunior Screenings Library.

This year’s hybrid market will roll out in three stages over six weeks from October 5 to November 17, starting with Online+ Warm Up Week (from October 5), Main Stage Cannes Week in-person, at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes (October 12 to 14) and online, and Online+ Follow Up (October 15 through November 17).

This year’s MIPCOM 2020 features an exclusive Online MarketPlace, Personal Business Recommendations and access to the full MIPJunior Screenings Library and is expected to bring together over 4,000 buyers from across the world.