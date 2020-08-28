A+E Networks Unveils Voices Magnified Campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has launched Voices Magnified, a cross-platform campaign that will spotlight and amplify the voices of those making changes in their communities for the greater good.

The initiative, representing the collective voice of the A+E Networks portfolio, will create thought-provoking specials and a robust series of short-form videos that give a national spotlight to timely and important conversations on equality and social reform. The first programming special to originate under the banner is Voices Magnified: Policing in America, which premieres on August 30 on A&E. Narrated by Laurence Fishburne, the one-hour special examines what it will take to transform the way we police our streets so people of all races can feel safe and respected by those who are charged with protecting them. The title is produced for A&E by executive producers Jeanmarie Condon and Fatima Curry from ABC News’ Lincoln Square Productions and executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland from Cinema Gypsy Productions.

In addition to the special, A&E will support the initiative with short-form content on-air and online focused on the stories of individual people who are finding solutions to social justice issues, working to bring communities together, confronting difficult challenges and inspiring change. As part of Voices Magnified, A&E will be supporting nonprofit organizations in their work in the fight for social justice.

Rob Sharenow, president of programming at A+E Networks, said: “We are proud to launch the Voices Magnified campaign to elevate the stories of those pursuing solutions to the critical issues of our time. Through long-form and short-form programming, PSAs and partnerships, we are committed to using our platforms to shine a light on the diverse people and organizations who are bringing communities together, confronting challenges and inspiring change.”