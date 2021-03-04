Kevin Mayer Appointed Chairman of the Board at DAZN

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Mayer, former chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at The Walt Disney Company, has joined DAZN Group as chairman of the board of directors.

Mayer will provide strategic direction to DAZN’s leadership team as the company continues along its aggressive growth trajectory.

John Skipper, who joined DAZN Group in 2018, is stepping down to focus his efforts on Meadowlark Media, a newly launched content company. Skipper will remain on the DAZN Group board of directors and also serve as a strategic adviser to DAZN. DAZN plans to invest in and collaborate with Meadowlark on original programming projects in the future.

Skipper said: “I’m incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished over the past several years. We’ve secured rights to the world’s premier sports leagues, dramatically increased subscriptions and revenues, and launched our platform in more than 200 countries and territories. It’s the ideal moment to transition the company into its next phase of growth. Having worked closely with Kevin at The Walt Disney Company for more than two decades, I can’t think of a better person to lead the DAZN Group board of directors.”

“As chairman, I’m looking forward to partnering with the management team and my fellow directors to help DAZN build on its impressive track record of success in developing a truly global sports platform,” said Mayer. “Since I began working with Access Industries last year, I’ve been impressed with DAZN’s ambitions and ability to quickly grow from a new entrant to an important player in key markets throughout the world. I look forward to guiding DAZN’s strategic development into its next chapter.”

“As the world of sports and media continues to transform, DAZN Group remains a key holding within the Access portfolio,” said Len Blavatnik, chairman of Access Industries and DAZN Group’s majority investor. “A seamless transition from John to Kevin and the recent move to deepen the executive team’s expertise with co-CEOs James Rushton and Shay Segev will accelerate the company’s momentum.”