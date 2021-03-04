Sean “Diddy” Combs Appoints New Exec Leadership for Revolt

ADVERTISEMENT

Revolt, the Black-owned media company founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, has unveiled a new senior leadership roster to expand its global strategy, continue company growth and spearhead the execution of key initiatives across various categories.

Combs has appointed Detavio Samuels CEO and Colin McIntosh chief operating officer and chief finance officer of the growing platform. Samuels was initially hired as chief operating officer in 2020, and McIntosh joined in 2018 as the senior VP of finance. In addition, Combs Enterprises has elevated digital strategist Deon Graham to the post of chief brand officer.

Graham, Samuels and McIntosh will work alongside Cherisse McKenzie, head of content and production; Angela Bundrant Turner, head of marketing and public relations; Mike Roche, executive VP of ad sales; and James “JB” Brown, executive VP of content distribution.

Samuels, CEO of Revolt, said: “With Black creativity driving the global economy and hip hop driving global culture, Revolt is primed to be the leading Black-owned global media power. Our focus is growing rapidly, expanding digitally, positioning hip hop to dominate the video space and transforming the global media landscape.”

Combs said: “My vision for Revolt was always to build the world’s largest Black-owned media company powered by the smartest young executives from the culture. As we reimagine the future of the brand, it’s important that we stay true to that mission and position real game-changers to lead the way.”

Graham said: “I came up in this digital era and our brands have actively shaped the evolution of digital media in real-time. The internet has empowered young creators to be in positions of power to now help ensure that the teams working behind the camera reflect the talent in front.”