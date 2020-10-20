Kelly Day to Lead International Streaming at ViacomCBS

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Day has been tapped to lead international streaming at ViacomCBS Networks International as part of a management restructure that includes Pluto TV’s Tom Ryan taking on oversight for the company’s overall global streaming strategy.

Pierluigi Gazzolo is stepping down as president of streaming and studios for VCNI at the end of this month to focus on other interests. Day, COO at VCNI, will take on the post of president of streaming and COO of VCNI, with oversight of the global expansion of Paramount+, the new SVOD service launching in 2021 in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics; as well as the ongoing expansion of Pluto TV, following its successful launch in Latin America.

“We are in the fortunate position of going from strength to strength with this transition,” said David Lynn, president and CEO of VCNI. “With a truly global streaming organization, it’s a pivotal moment in the evolution of our streaming strategy, with the expansion of Paramount+ and Pluto TV, both of which are critical to our future growth. Kelly has an enviable track record of launching and growing streaming businesses and has added a layer of extraordinary digital expertise to our management team in a short space of time. Now, also, working closely with Tom Ryan, I’m confident Kelly will accelerate our transition to becoming a more digitally led business while seizing our global streaming opportunity.”

Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan has been tapped as president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming, overseeing CBS All Access, which will relaunch as Paramount+ in early 2021, and Pluto TV. In this expanded role, he will have global oversight of the company’s streaming strategy. Marc DeBevoise will step down from his role as chief digital officer, ViacomCBS, and president and CEO, ViacomCBS Digital, serving in an advisory capacity for the remainder of 2020 to support a seamless transition and the ongoing transformation of the digital organization.

“ViacomCBS has a unique opportunity to combine the best of our brands in a seamless ecosystem of must-watch, direct-to-consumer services for audiences around the world,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS. “As we plan for the launch of Paramount+, bringing together the leaders of our streaming platforms to create a unified global organization will enable us to execute a holistic strategy across both free and pay. We will draw on the breadth and depth of ViacomCBS’s franchises and branded IP to deliver an extraordinary collection of diverse content with the convenience consumers want.”

Bakish continued, “Tom is a pioneering streaming executive who has demonstrated extraordinary talent in creating a differentiated, consumer-centric service that resonates with global audiences. He will bring this same digital expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and strategic, collaborative mindset as we deliver the very best of ViacomCBS to Paramount+ and our portfolio of streaming platforms. I’m thrilled to work with him, Kelly and the team to unify, strengthen and scale our industry-leading digital offering.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with this talented team and build on their momentum, especially as we approach the launch of Paramount+,” said Ryan. “Together, we will leverage ViacomCBS’s beloved portfolio of brands, strong content pipeline and extensive network of partners to deliver must-watch on-demand, live and exclusive original programming to viewers everywhere.”

Of Gazzolo, Bakish commented, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pier for many years. He has played a pivotal role in ViacomCBS’s international growth, launching our international studio production business, establishing us as a key OTT player abroad and, more recently, shepherding the successful global rollout of Pluto TV.”

Read World Screen‘s exclusive interview with Gazzolo about his time at ViacomCBS here. He was a driving force in the growth of ViacomCBS Studios International, which will supply original content to the new Paramount+ service in some markets while continuing to supply scripted, comedy and reality series to VCNI’s free and pay-TV networks as well as third party streamers and broadcasters. JC Acosta, who oversees VCNI’s operations in Latin America and Canada as president, VCN Americas, will take on additional responsibility as president, ViacomCBS International Studios.

“One of our biggest achievements in recent years has been the formation and expansion of VIS, which really couldn’t have happened without Pier’s vision,” said Lynn. “In the past year, under Pier’s leadership, he doubled the global development slate, setting VCNI up for continued global success in the studios arena.”

“Now with JC’s expertise in production and development, coupled with his drive and dedication, it’s incredibly reassuring that JC will take over leadership of VIS,” said Lynn. “Given JC’s intimate understanding of our studios business, his connections and his knowledge of the international content market, we couldn’t be better positioned for continued growth.”

On Gazzolo, Lynn noted, “While he will hate to be labeled as a veteran, there’s no better word to describe someone who has dedicated so much of his career to our company and who has benefited it so much with his wisdom and experience. He’s a brilliant all-rounder who has played in many positions for our team, but always with the same outstanding results. It’s typical of Pier’s commitment that he’s stayed to oversee a seamless handover to Kelly and JC, even though he’s been signaling his interest in pursuing his own projects for some time. I can’t thank him enough for his contribution to our business over many years. I know everyone at VCNI will join me in genuinely wishing him well in his future endeavors.”