International Emmy Nominees Span a Record 24 Countries

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards, with 44 nominees across 11 categories and spanning a record number of 24 countries.

“We are so proud of our nominees and the record-breaking number of countries,” said Bruce Paisner, the International Academy’s president and CEO. “To those who feared the pandemic would slow TV production around the world, this is your answer.”

Nominees hail from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, the U.K. and the U.S.

In the performance categories, the best actor nominees are Roy Nik in Normali (Israel), Nawazuddin Siddique in Serious Men (India), Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo/The Great Heist (Colombia) and David Tennant in Des (U.K.). The actress category features Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy (Argentina), Ane Garabain in Patria (Spain), Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday (Egypt) and Haley Squires in Adult Material (U.K.).

The nominees in the drama category are Aarya (India), El Presidente (Chile), Tehran (Israel) and There She Goes season two (U.K).

Comedy contenders are Call My Agent season four (France), Motherland: Christmas Special (U.K.), Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises] (Colombia) and Vir Das: For India (India).

Nominated TV movies/miniseries are Atlantic Crossing (Norway), Des (U.K.),

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (South Korea) and Todas As Mulheres do Mundo [All the Women in the World] (Brazil).

In the telenovela category, the programs competing for an International Emmy are Amor de Mãe [A Mother’s Love] (Brazil), Quer o Destino [Destiny] (Portugal), The Song of Glory (PR China) and Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest to Heal] (Singapore).

In the category for non-English-language U.S. prime-time program, the nominees are the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, A Tiny Audience, Covid-19 Adaptarnos O Morir and Premio Lo Nuestro 2020.

Documentary nominees are Cercados [Sieged] (Brazil), Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand), They Call Me Babu (Netherlands) and Toxic Beauty (Canada).

Non-scripted entertainment sees as nominees Da’s Liefde! [That’s Love!] (Belgium), I-Land (South Korea), ¿Quién es la Máscara? [The Masked Singer] season two (Mexico) and The Masked Singer (U.K.).

Nominees for arts programming are Emicida—Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida—Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday] (Brazil), Kubrick By Kubrick (France), Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP [Kabuki Actors’ Anguish—Is Entertainment Nonessential?] (Japan) and Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words (U.K.).

The short-form category includes Beirut 6:07 (Lebanon), Diário de Um Confinado (Brazil), Gente Hablando [People Talking] season two (Spain) and INSiDE (New Zealand).

Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony in New York City on November 22.