HBO Renews The White Lotus

HBO’s The White Lotus, a limited series from Mike White, has been ordered for a second installment.

The next chapter of the series will be set in a new location and follow a different group of vacationers as they head to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily among its inhabitants.

The season one finale airs this Sunday. The show is currently ranking number one among all series on HBO Max.

Created, written and directed by White, the social satire is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming, said: “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”