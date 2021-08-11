FilmRise Partners with Maverick Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the digital distribution rights to over 300 titles from the Maverick Entertainment library.

The deal gives FilmRise’s streaming network AVOD and FAST rights in both the U.S. and Canada. Titles from the library acquired by FilmRise include New Year, New Us; Murder Gardens; Love & Drugs; #Love Swag; The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep and many more.

Kellen Marcus (Anchorman 2, The Aftermath) and Courtney Gray (Let It Shine, Meet the Browns) star in New Year, New Us. Bertrand E. Boyd (Queen and Slim, Between the Ropes) takes the lead role in Murder Gardens. Love & Drugs stars Kenny Gardner (The Bold and the Beautiful, Queen Sugar). Anica Barbosa (Fighting Olympus, Hunting Season) stars in #Love Swag, and Anita Nicole Brown (Fury, Routines) takes the lead in The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with than Maverick Entertainment, given their leading position in providing content for Black audiences. We believe their impressive collection of programming will make a great addition to FilmRise’s continuously growing library of diverse titles. We look forward to offering audiences free access to these productions.”

Doug Schwab, president and founder of Maverick Entertainment, said: “Our film library has always been about diversity, both in front of and behind the lens, so, anytime we can expand our reach, we achieve our goal by providing additional platforms for our film library to be viewed. I’ve long been impressed with FilmRise, and I’m excited to be aligned with such a dominant player in the AVOD and FAST world.”