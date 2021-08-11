Electric Entertainment & The Laugh Factory Reach Comedy Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has acquired four stand-up specials in a deal with The Laugh Factory.

The four episodes feature stand-up from Jackie Fabulous, Johnny Sanchez, Ron Pearson and Brett Riley. The first episode, “The Factory Specials: Jackie Fabulous,” is available on TVOD as of August 10. Fabulous jokes about her gravy-frosting diet, eating too much on dates, why no one will hire her and getting sick in China.

The second episode, “The Factory Specials: Johnny Sanchez,” will be available for streaming on August 17. In his stand-up, Sanchez takes on Mexican freeway breakdowns, being stopped at airports, crossing streets and texting and looking like a cricket.

“The Factory Specials: Ron Pearson,” available September 14, features Pearson’s stand-up about juggling sleep deprivation, paying off credit cards, kids addicted to chicken nuggets and divorced friends.

The last episode, “The Factory Specials: Brett Riley,” in which viewers can enjoy Riley’s comedy covering marrying a hot spouse, being judgmental, fanatic football fans and growing up in the midwest, will be available September 21.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said: “Bringing these iconic stand-up comedy specials from The Laugh Factory to streaming audiences is exciting for us. The performances in these particular specials will have viewers at home laughing out loud. I spent a good portion of my early career performing in stand-up comedy clubs and can tell you firsthand that laughter is a universal language.”