HBO, HBO Max Hit 76.8 Million Subs

HBO and HBO Max ended Q1 2022 with 76.8 million subscribers worldwide, a 12.8 million year-on-year gain.

The numbers were revealed as part of AT&T’s first quarter financials today. The brand-new Warner Bros. Discovery is set to report its first quarter results on April 26.

WarnerMedia’s Q1 revenues at AT&T were up 2.5 percent to $8.7 billion, with subs revenues up 4.4 percent to $4 billion, content and other revenues up 3.4 percent to $3.1 billion and ad revenues down 3 percent to $1.7 billion. Operating income was $1.3 billion, down 32.7 percent due to continued investments in HBO Max, CNN+ launch costs and incremental advertising revenue sharing cost.

In the quarter, HBO and HBO Max added 3 millions subs, driven by international and domestic retail subs gains.