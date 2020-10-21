Hasbro, eOne Prep New Power Rangers Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer and director Jonathan Entwistle is set to direct new film and TV adaptations of Power Rangers, with eOne developing and producing the projects.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans,” said Entwistle. “We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success. I’m looking forward to working with the teams at eOne and Hasbro. Together, we can’t wait to share more Power Rangers with the world very soon.”

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said Nick Meyer, president of film at eOne, and Michael Lombardo, president of global television at eOne, in a joint statement. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

Entwistle co-created the Netflix original series I Am Not Okay With This and created The End Of The F***ing World.

Hasbro acquired the iconic franchise, based on the Japanese property Super Sentai, in 2018 from Saban Brands. In addition to the new non-kid projects under Entwistle, Power Rangers Dino Fury is currently in season two.