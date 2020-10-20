Cookbook Media to Represent Ailey Company for Broadcast Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Cookbook Media has been appointed as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s representative for digital, broadcast and IP licensing projects.

Cookbook Media will explore partnerships with broadcasters and streamers, guide new content development and establish a global consumer products strategy for the legendary dance troupe. Projects currently being explored include original dance works created for the camera by leading choreographers; a behind-the-scenes limited series documenting Ailey dancers as they rehearse a new ballet; and a kids’ series to celebrate dance and introduce Ailey’s cultural relevance. Consumer products being considered include apparel, home décor, art, publishing, body cosmetics, jewelry and more.

“We are honored to have been appointed by the Ailey company to bring their incredible talent and artistry to audiences everywhere,” said Cookbook Media co-founders, Claudia Scott-Hansen and Rob Bencal, in a joint statement. “This is the first time since the Ailey was established in 1958 that media platforms will be able to partner with the Ailey company to bring their innovative and passionate performances to a mass audience, and we anticipate broad interest across the globe. With their enormous fan base, the natural progression for this beloved cultural institution is to develop new ways for audiences to share in the community of dance, and we look forward to working together to develop new programming content and brand extensions.”

“Ailey has become world-renowned for inspiring and uniting with the extraordinary artistry and passion of its live performances for an estimated 25 million people in 48 states, as well as 71 countries on six continents,” commented Bennett Rink, executive director of the Ailey company. “Our legacy continues through our core principles: that we are driven to ever greater heights of excellence; that we are inspired to hold a mirror to society to illuminate the human spirit, unlock potential and spark change; build community and celebrate diversity; and connect through a common love of dance. I can’t think of a more pertinent time to further our mission through the development of new content and other brand initiatives, and we are confident that Cookbook Media is aligned with our vision and is the right partner to develop and execute our strategy.”