Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Home / Analysis / Global SVOD Subs to Reach 1.5 Billion by 2026

Global SVOD Subs to Reach 1.5 Billion by 2026

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Analysis, Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The number of SVOD subscriptions for 138 countries is forecast to increase by 591 million between 2020 and 2026, reaching 1.495 million, according to Digital TV Research.

This reflects an increase of 65 percent. The peak year was 2020, when 201 million subscriptions were added. This year, the total will cross the 1 billion mark.

The U.S. will overtake China as the subscription leader in 2021. China and the U.S. together will account for nearly half (48 percent) of the global total by 2026, down from 59 percent in 2020. SVOD subscriptions in India will nearly triple between 2020 and 2026 to 155 million, representing 10 percent of the world’s total.

SVOD subscription growth is faster than for SVOD subscribers [an SVOD subscriber pays for at least one SVOD subscription]. This means that the average SVOD subscriber will pay for 2.14 SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from 1.74 in 2020.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “There will be 700 million SVOD subscribers by 2026; up by 35 percent from 518 million at end-2020. The 2026 total represents 39 percent of TV households, increasing from 30 percent in 2020.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Naver Completes Wattpad Acquisition

South Korean conglomerate Naver has completed its acquisition of Wattpad in a cash and stock transaction valued at more than $600 million.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.