Paramount+ Unveils Launch Details for Australia, New Zealand

Kristin Brzoznowski


Paramount+ is set to launch in Australia on August 11, bringing with it exclusive local content such as Five Bedrooms season two, Spreadsheet, Last King of the Cross and 6 Festivals.

ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand will launch the service with more than 20,000 episodes and blockbuster movies throughout the year. Priced at A$8.99 per month, Paramount+ will exclusively feature season two of the Australian drama Five Bedrooms. Starring Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Roy Joseph, Katie Robertson and Hugh Sheridan, the show centers on a surrogate family that is once again leaping into the property market having lost their first communal home at auction.

The locally produced dramas Spreadsheet, Last King of the Cross and 6 Festivals will begin production soon.











