Foxtel & WarnerMedia Extend Relationship

Foxtel and WarnerMedia are building on their long-standing partnership with a new multiyear agreement covering programming from Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia networks.

The pact ensures Foxtel customers will continue to enjoy Warner Bros., HBO and WarnerMedia networks content—from award-winning series such as Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies and Batwoman to fan-favorites like Friends and The Big Bang Theory along with movies and children’s content from the Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Foxtel remains the exclusive Australian home of HBO and the new exclusive licensee for Warner Bros.’ produced and distributed scripted originals from HBO Max.

The deal extends the exclusive rights for Warner Bros. TV and rights for Warner Bros. extensive movies catalog.

The carriage agreements bolster Foxtel’s kids’ offering with Cartoon Network and Boomerang along with expanded SVOD rights, and ongoing CNN access.

The extensive SVOD rights agreed to support the expansion of Foxtel’s on-demand content and the Foxtel Group’s ambitions in streaming.

The Partnership also includes a commitment to scripted and non-scripted programming for Warner Bros. International Television Production in Australia.

Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Delany said: “We are pleased that after working together for almost 25 years we can announce an expansion of our relationship, not only with Warner Bros. and HBO, but with the extended WarnerMedia family. The diverse output from WarnerMedia to the Foxtel Group will power our broadcast and streaming strategy on multiple platforms and multiple brands ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the very best of TV and on-demand from the world’s number one producer of television.

“WarnerMedia has a long history in creating the world’s best television. From Bugs Bunny to Batman, Carrie Bradshaw to Rachel Green, Jon Snow to Tony Soprano, WarnerMedia’s characters are amongst the most beloved and iconic in television. There is only one home in Australia for the diversity and volume of product from WarnerMedia and that is Foxtel.”

Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution President Jeffrey R. Schlesinger said: “We are incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to pull together a diverse collection of audience favorite films, series and documentaries from Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max as well as continued access to leading news and entertainment networks CNN, Cartoon Network and Boomerang and be able to offer all of this in one deal.

“It is a first for our company and a true exemplification of WarnerMedia’s international distribution strategy of putting the viewer first. We look forward to the promise that this deal will offer between Foxtel and WarnerMedia, be it in the delight of audiences continuing to enjoy the quality and first-rate programming of HBO and HBO Max, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, the highly-respected journalistic excellence of CNN, award-winning and popular box-office hits from Warner Bros. or first-time access to fan favorites Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

“We also applaud Foxtel’s commitment to local production in Australia and look forward to developing an impressive slate of programs.”