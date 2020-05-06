Thursday, May 7, 2020
May 2020 Digital Editions Now Available

The May 2020 digital editions of World Screen, which includes a feature on leading program buyers’ acquisition strategies amid COVID-19, TV Latina and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen
Chasing a Hit: Leading program buyers discuss acquisition strategies amid COVID-19. Plus interviews with ViacomCBS’s Pierluigi Gazzolo, Lionsgate’s Jim Packer, showrunner Chris Brancato and ZDF Enterprises’ Robert Franke.

TV Latina
Interviews with Kate del Castillo, Discovery’s JB Perrette, National Geographic’s Courteney Monroe, Sally Woodward Gentle, Simon Cornwell, BBC Studios’ James Wildbore, Endemol Shine Boomdog’s Alejandro Rincon and HBO Latin America’s Xavier Aristimuño.

TV Listings
Spring/summer highlights from numerous companies.

You can also download a printable PDF here.

 











