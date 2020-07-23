Dori Media Group Buys Sony’s Stake in Dori TLV

ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media Group is to acquire Sony Pictures Television’s 50 percent stake in Dori TLV, giving it full ownership of the Israeli channels and operations.

Dori TLV owns and operates two daily drama channels, Viva and Viva Plus, carried by all Israeli multichannel platforms and a third, new one, launched in April, Viva Vintage, which is carried by HOT and YES. Dori also operates an AVOD service, offering daily dramas to Israeli surfers through viva.walla.com. Dori TLV also owns Dori Media OT, a technical services arm, offering subtitling, dubbing, video and audio editing and format conversions.

Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group, commented: “We are grateful to Sony Pictures Television for the partnership during the past six years. The market is constantly changing and we all change accordingly. We are confident that our partnership with Sony and the excellent relationship we have built over a number of years will lead to more ventures in the future.”

John Rossiter, executive VP of distribution and networks for CEEMA at Sony Picture Television, commented: “We have enjoyed a productive partnership with Dori Media over the years and greatly appreciate their commitment to the business. We trust that our successful relationship will present new opportunities to align our mutual interests in the future.”