Claire Jago Promoted to EMEA Lead at Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights has promoted Claire Jago to executive VP for EMEA sales and acquisitions, with responsibility for the team and activity across the entire region.

Jago has spent the last eight months as senior VP for the Nordics at Banijay Rights. Prior to the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group by Banijay, she was a senior sales director for Endemol Shine International. Her new post sees her reporting directly to CEO Cathy Payne.

Payne commented: “Claire has a proven track record across EMEA, is a determined sales force and demonstrates tremendous commercial judgement, making her the perfect fit for the role. We have worked together for years and I look forward to continuing to partner closely in further building out our success course in the region.”

Jago said: “Having spent almost 15 years working with some of the team and a vast amount of the catalog, I am beyond proud to be taking the next step in the new world of Banijay Rights. With scale, an abundance of titles and a fantastic team around us, we have so much opportunity for growth across EMEA and I can’t wait to get started.”