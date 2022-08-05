Christina Spade Named CEO of AMC Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Spade, who currently serves as AMC Networks’ chief operating officer and chief financial officer, has been appointed CEO, effective September 9.

Spade will succeed Matt Blank, who has been serving in a year-long role as interim CEO of AMC Networks since last September.

Spade joined AMC Networks in January 2021 as executive VP, CFO, and was soon promoted to her dual role in November 2021. Previously, she was executive VP, CFO, for the newly combined ViacomCBS. Prior to CBS and Viacom merging, Spade served as executive VP, CFO, for CBS Corporation. She also held the same role previously at Showtime Networks.

Additionally, Patrick O’Connell, previously a senior executive at CBS Corporation and Goldman Sachs, has been named the company’s executive VP, CFO, and will report to Spade.

AMC Networks Chairman James Dolan said: “I want to thank Matt for his leadership over the past year and for the changes he’s brought about in the company and best positioning us for our further pivot into streaming.”

Dolan added: “I’m delighted that Chris is taking over as our new CEO. She is a proven leader with a long track record driving transformative change in media and entertainment, and I am confident she has the expertise and vision to guide AMC Networks to greater success.”

Spade said: “I am honored to assume the role of CEO. I’m a fan of this company in every respect—its content, brands and most importantly, its people and dynamic and inclusive culture. I’m grateful for the support of Jim, our board of directors and Matt, and I look forward to working with the strong team here to unlock the rich opportunities that lie ahead.”

Spade added: “Patrick is a highly accomplished executive focused on delivering strong financial performance with a deep understanding of today’s media landscape opportunities. I know he’ll be instrumental in driving the business forward with his strong finance track record, entrepreneurial drive and collaborative approach.”

Blank said: “It’s been a pleasure to lead AMC Networks in this interim role, in particular, working alongside Chris and the talented team to help develop the company’s direct-to-consumer businesses and strong pipeline of high-quality content. Chris is a strong, versatile leader whom I’ve known and worked closely with for more than 20 years, and I know she’ll bring her strong business and leadership skills, and passion for this company, to her new role.”