Charlie Collier to Deliver MIPCOM Keynote

Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, is lined up to deliver a keynote address at MIPCOM Cannes.

Set to take place on the first day of the market, the session will form part of the conference program’s Media Mastermind keynote series, featuring leading global executives and creatives from the TV industry speaking from the Palais des Festivals stage.

Collier is responsible for driving the overall creative and commercial vision for FOX Entertainment, spanning the FOX network, in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment and scripted studio FOX Entertainment Studios, the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global, the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, entertainment platform TMZ, Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs, streaming platform Tubi and global studio MarVista Entertainment.

During his keynote, Collier will provide insights into FOX Entertainment’s content and growth strategy alongside his take on wider industry issues and trends.

Collier said: “With nearly four decades as one of the television industry’s most significant annual exchanges of ideas and opportunities, MIPCOM never fails to drive conversation and guide our industry’s agenda. It’s an honor to participate as a keynote speaker this year. And I’d be remiss not to add that…(continues in French)…J’aborderai certains des problèmes majeurs de notre époque et partagerai les façons dont FOX Entertainment adapte son modèle et forge de nouveaux partenariats innovants alors qu’en parallèle nous construisons notre prochain chapitre. J’ai hâte de vous voir nombreux.”

Lucy Smith, RX France’s entertainment division director, said: “MIPCOM Cannes is truly back at full strength for 2022. Stands from the U.S. studios are in line with pre-pandemic times, and their creative leaders are back on the conference stage. We look forward to welcoming Charlie warmly and learning more about FOX Entertainment’s strategy and future thinking.”