Blue Ant International Sells Over 320 Hours of Programming

Blue Ant International has signed a raft of new licensing deals in multiple territories around the world across the genres of factual entertainment, specialist factual, high-impact documentaries and kids’ and family programming.

The Bryk Retreat, which follows designer Danielle Bryk as she takes over the task of renovating the family lake house amid family demands and tight timelines, has new broadcast deals with Discovery in the U.S., as well as Foxtel (Australia), Blackstar TV (South Africa) and True Visions (Thailand). Season five of See No Evil, a series about how real crimes are solved with the help of surveillance cameras that features real footage and dramatic reconstructions combined with first-hand testimonies, has been picked up by Discovery (U.K. and Italy), A+E Networks (Italy), Nine Network (Australia), A+E Networks (Asia), Foxtel (Australia), ProSiebenSat.1 (Germany).

Blue Ant International has secured a bevy of sales for its recently released factual series Witches of Salem, with it being picked up by ViuTVsix (Hong Kong), SVT (Sweden), A+E Networks for its HISTORY channel (Germany), Viasat World for Viasat History (Central & Eastern Europe, Baltics, Scandinavia, Russia and CIS) and The Travel Channel (U.S.). Season one of the live-action kids series Detention Adventure has been acquired by NRK Super (Norway), HRT (Croatia), C More Entertainment (Sweden, Denmark, Finland) and ABC (Australia).

Among the sales highlights in North America for the distributor, in the U.S., Rebel Without a Kitchen is heading to Tastemade USA. Additionally, in Canada, the third season of Best Cake Wins is heading to Zeste in Quebec. U.K. sales include Equator, a series that explores life under the baking sun across regions in the southern hemisphere, getting picked up by Sky; and seasons one and two of Unboxed, which sees celebrity designer Nikki Chu transform homeowners’ dated houses, sold to ITV. Further, A+E Networks (U.K. and Ireland) has acquired National Park Secrets and Legends.

Viajar (Spain) has secured both China Revealed and Over Australia. Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust has been sold to A+E Networks (U.K. & Ireland, Central/Eastern Europe, MENA, Scandinavia, Benelux), as well as A+E Networks for its HISTORY channel (Germany), ITI Neovision (Poland) and SVT (Sweden). The Swedish network has also picked up The First World War: The People’s Story. SVT (Sweden) has also licensed three originally commissioned Love Nature titles, including the first seasons of Amazing Animal Friends, Animals At Play and Gangs of Lemur Island.

In France, Canal+ has licensed My Gay Dog and Other Animals for its SVOD platform in France and French-speaking territories worldwide. The France-based channel MyZen TV has secured seasons one and two of Expat, which provides an inside look at the highs and lows of living abroad. Radiotelevisione Svizzera (Switzerland) has picked up season one of Art of Craft, which explores the passion, authenticity and unusual skill of modern-day master craftsmen and artists. TV 2 (Denmark) and TV 2 (Norway) and RTL (Netherlands) have snapped up the second season of Prison.

In South Africa, Crazy Beautiful Weddings, which sees a self-described “anti-wedding” wedding planner create unique and jaw-dropping celebrations, is headed to Afrikaans-language Via TV. The broadcaster has also licensed two crime series, including season two of The Killer in My Family and season one of Our Toughest Cases.

Ludo Dufour, senior VP of international co-productions and sales at Blue Ant International, said: “In these unprecedented times, we are in constant virtual contact with our buyers around the world, helping them curate their slates and fill content pipelines to ensure audiences always have access to something fresh and compelling. Blue Ant International’s library offers our partners a lineup that includes award-winning natural history and high-impact documentaries, trusted kids’ and family programming and a factual category that includes escapist, binge-worthy shows that everyone is hungry for.”