The Best Kind of Beautiful Optioned for TV

Escapade Media has aligned with Sallyanne Ryan Archer’s Maiden and Rodrigo Vidal Dawson (Blackfisch) to option Frances Whiting’s book The Best Kind of Beautiful to adapt for TV.

The Best Kind of Beautiful follows Florence Saint Claire, former child star, who generally prefers plants to people. Albert Flowers is a people person, life rushing at him from all corners, carrying him to weddings and parties and late nights in rooftop bars. Florence and Albert work together, they plant dreams in the forest together—they think they know each other.

Whiting’s The Best Kind of Beautiful is another bestseller for the acclaimed Australian author, who is also behind Walking on Trampolines and has had a weekly Sunday column for News Limited papers for a record-setting 21 years.

Whiting commented: “I dove into the world of Florence and Albert, gardens, books, music and life lived large with gusto and with the hope that in these strange times The Best Kind of Beautiful would give readers joy and wonder at the things that still sustain us. I am thrilled that Escapade, Sallyanne and Rodrigo have joined forces to bring their story to life, and watch it bloom on the small screen.”

Sallyanne Ryan Archer’s Maiden commented: “Frances has created a beautifully woven, vibrant tapestry of characters within this funny and heartwarming story of a delightful family that I can’t wait to see come to life on screen. I am thrilled to be a part of the development team.”

Dawson said: “Very excited to develop the wonderful world and rich characters that Frances has created and bringing it to the small screen.”