BBC Studios & Australia’s ABC Renew Agreement

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand and Australian pubcaster ABC have signed a multiyear, multi-genre agreement.

Covering some of the biggest titles in factual, drama, comedy and kids, the agreement will see a bevy of U.K. shows continue to be seen on ABC channels and streaming service ABC iview.

ABC will have access to a range of factual content—from documentaries, science and history to factual entertainment—including the latest titles from documentary maker Louis Theroux and physicist Professor Brian Cox and the forthcoming documentary series Frida.

ABC will also air first-run on comedies such as the supernatural sitcom Ghosts, now in its fourth season, and Adam Hill’s satirical insight into world events, The Last Leg.

The deal also comprises dramas such as Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Unforgotten and Call the Midwife, along with the final season of Smother.

In kids, ABC will continue to take the first run on Horrible Histories and the second run on Hey Duggee and titles featuring British kids presenter Andy Day.

Deborah Tod, head of content sales at BBC Studios ANZ, said: “ABC is a valued and longstanding client, and we are pleased to deepen our partnership with this new comprehensive agreement. This will continue to ensure that many of the best British shows are available to Australians through ABC’s premium platforms across linear and digital.”

ABC’s acting director of entertainment and specialist, Jennifer Collins, said: “Our long-standing relationship with the BBC has consistently delivered Australians with quality programming which is valued by our audiences and forms an important part of our content offering. I am pleased this agreement will allow us to continue to provide the rich variety of content our audiences have come to expect from this partnership.”