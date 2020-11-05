Banijay Confirms Marie Schweitzer as Chief Strategy Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Marie Schweitzer is set to continue as chief strategy officer at Banijay, having been with the business since its inception in 2008.

Schweitzer has played a fundamental role in the recent acquisition and remains in place to oversee strategy, research and communications. Appointed to her current role in September 2016, Schweitzer joined the group during its launch as co-head of market research.

Prior to Banijay, Schweitzer was head of market research at Endemol France following several years in production.

She continues to report to Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti and will be responsible for supporting and setting the company’s overarching strategy while continuing to identify strategic expansion opportunities. Her direct reports include Marie-Ange Philippe, head of market research; Edouard Minc, director of corporate business affairs; and Kate Humphreys, director of group communications.

Bassetti said: “Marie has been with us since the start and is very much a key figure in the growth trajectory of the business. Aiding most recently on the complex acquisition and integration of Endemol, she has been at the forefront of our strategy and development, consistently balancing content expertise with an entrepreneurial spirit. A valuable member of our exec team, she will now continue to work with us to effectively evolve and strengthen our global footprint for the future.”

Schweitzer commented: “I have spent the past 12 years at the heart of a company that has gone from one territory to 22 and a few employees to thousands worldwide. It’s a proud moment to see the hard work paying off as we morph into the biggest unscripted player on the planet and with a host of super-brands to now call our own, a fantastic raft of talent and an unrivaled pipeline of premium IP, the opportunities are endless.”