Anthem Sports & Entertainment has reached a deal to purchase the Canadian independent broadcaster Hollywood Suite, owner and operator of four linear TV channels and an accompanying on-demand offering.

Hollywood Suite is comprised of the HS70s channel, highlighting the essential classics from the 1970s; the HS80s channel, packed with retro standouts from the ’80s; the nostalgia-fueled HS90s channel, with content from the 1990s; and modern masterpieces from 2000 to today on the HS00s channel. The service also carries select exclusive series such as Slasher, Wreck, Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror and Mr. Bates VS The Post Office, as well as original in-house produced series A Year in Film and Cinema A to Z.

David Kines, Hollywood Suite’s president and co-founder, will continue to manage the business.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

“Anthem is focused on providing fresh and unique content offerings catering to a wide and diverse network of passionate fanbases, and the acquisition of Hollywood Suite helps us further that strategy in a major way,” said Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem. “They have a proven track record of success and have enjoyed incredible growth throughout the years, with a strong commitment to providing true movie lovers with wide-ranging offerings from some of cinema’s most consequential eras. We are proud to have them on board, and we look forward to working closely with David and the Hollywood Suite team to help them reach even greater heights.”

“With a passion and commitment to movies as deep as ours, Anthem is the perfect partner for Hollywood Suite,” said Kines. “Leonard and his team have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to supporting cinema and independent platforms like us, giving viewers and subscribers the absolute best in film-focused content.”

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all of our employees over the last 13 years whose commitment and hard work are responsible for the level of success we have achieved,” said Jeff Sackman, co-chair of the board of directors and co-founder of Hollywood Suite. “I would also like to acknowledge the unwavering support of our shareholders who endorsed our vision from the beginning. Together, we look forward to supporting Anthem as they take the company into an exciting new era.”