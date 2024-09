ADVERTISEMENT

Luti Fagbenle (Maxxx, Robyn Hood, Blue Therapy) has founded the new production company Osun Group, tapping Sheila Nortley as head of drama and executive producer.

Nortley has worked on the Netflix hits Supacell and Harlan Coben’s Stay Close. Nortley takes up the position alongside her work as an independent producer.

Fagbenle said: “Our vision for Osun is to provide the best home for diverse talent to tell their stories, offering the infrastructure and culturally attuned leadership needed to execute their most ambitious projects. Sheila’s outstanding track record and dedication to diverse storytelling align perfectly with our vision. Fresh off the success of the hit series Supacell, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Nortley said: “This is about collaboration and vision. In an industry that’s become so risk-averse, the biggest risk is not evolving. We’re excited to raise the bar by championing a spectrum of stories, voices and perspectives and creating outstanding TV.”

Osun Group will work across scripted and unscripted. Along with Fagbenle and Nortley, the creative team includes Tara Ayeni, head of development; Aletha Shepherd, head of film; and Georgia Cassidy, head of unscripted.