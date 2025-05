ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has slated DIG, executive produced by Mike Schur (A Man on the Inside, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, Inside Out).

Schur and Poehler are to co-write the pilot episode, with Poehler also playing the lead. This series marks the first collaboration between the pair since Parks and Recreation.

DIG follows four distinctively different women working at an archeological dig in Greece. However, when they uncover a secret with the strength to rewrite history, they become the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.

DIG is an adaptation of Kate Myers’ bestseller Excavations. J.J. Philbin (Only Murders in the Building, Single Parents) will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series.

The comedy is being produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The executive producers are 3 Arts’s Morgan Sackett (Hacks, Veep), Dave Becky (Russian Doll, Insecure) and David Miner (30 Rock, Parks and Recreation), Sharon Jackson (Life & Beth) for Ocean Avenue; and Kate Arend (Russian Doll) and Jordan Grief (Lucy and Desi) for Paper Kite, with Kate Myers (Excavations, Salty) as co-executive producer.

DIG is among many of Peacock’s upcoming originals set to launch this year, including Poker Face (season two), Twisted Metal (season two), Love Island Games (season two), Love Island USA (season seven), untitled Greg Daniels/Micheal Koman comedy, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, All Her Fault, Ted (season two) and Bel-Air (season four).