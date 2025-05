ADVERTISEMENT

The Monster Jam FAST channel has launched on Prime Video following a deal clinched by SPACEMOB.

The Monster Jam Channel delivers content from 20 years of Monster Jam TV shows, including replays, highlights, behind-the-scenes access and interviews with drivers. The channel also carries live streams of select Monster Jam events.

“From live events to officially licensed products, Feld Motor Sports has created an entertainment empire in Monster Jam,” said Stephen C. Yaros, president of Feld Entertainment. “Expanding our Monster Jam FAST Channel portfolio gives existing fans access to Monster Jam every day, all day, and gives new fans a front row seat to high-quality motorsports action.”