The WNET Group has tapped Randall T. Decker as senior director of technology to oversee infrastructure and production technology, as well as engineering and broadcast services.

For the past ten years, Decker has consulted for The WNET Group, ensuring the security and stability of its technology platform, as well as the implementation of major initiatives through team collaboration with the infrastructure, production services and engineering teams.

In 2011, Decker co-founded ZionMason, a consulting and software development company that provides operational efficiency services, project management and systems development, including B2B, web and SaaS applications. For nearly three decades prior ,he held various positions at Pfizer, most notably as senior director of Latin American operations, where he supported growth of critical businesses in emerging markets in 73 sites across 18 countries. He also served as director of U.S./Canadian regional facilities operations, where he was accountable for the development of Pfizer’s property portfolio.

“Randy has demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical and project management acumen and a strong commitment to our goals,” said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of The WNET Group. “We’re excited to continue the great technological progress Randy has spearheaded thus far at the organization.”