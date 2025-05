ADVERTISEMENT

RIISE Productions has promoted Amy McCulloch to global head of development of film and TV to expand its originals slate internationally.

McCulloch joined RIISE after a long tenure at Disney ANZ, where she created and produced several original scripted formats for digital and linear.

Now, she leads film and TV development at RIISE, overseeing and shaping its slate of original content, which will now expand globally.

RIISE Productions is the production arm of RIISE World. It produces scripted series and films and unscripted series, formats and documentaries.

“Expanding RIISE Productions globally is a natural next step in our mission to engage mainstream audiences with compelling, world-class storytelling,” said Sara Bell, CEO of RIISE Productions. “Amy’s experience and creative vision make her the perfect innovator to drive our ambitious production slate forward, and we’re looking forward to sharing news on our first projects with our global partners following a successful Berlinale and MIP London.”

McCulloch commented, “I’m incredibly passionate about using our platform for good, so it’s an honor to be a part of RIISE Productions at such a pivotal moment in its growth. The power of storytelling to inspire and shift perspectives has never been more apparent or more critical, and I look forward to collaborating with incredible talent worldwide to do this. With them we will create bold, engaging narratives that captivate audiences and spark meaningful conversations.”